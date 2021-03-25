KY 1087 in Perry County closed due to break in pavement

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – KY 1087/Balls Fork Road in Perry County near the Knott County line has been closed at milepoint 1.9 due to a break in pavement that has worsened to the point that Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers have deemed the road unsafe for travel.

The closed portion is approximately one mile west of the Knott County line, between KY 476 near Ary and the county line.

The road is expected to be closed through the end of next week.

Drivers can use KY 476, KY 80, and KY 3209 to bypass the closed section. A marked detour will not be posted, but signs and barricades will be placed on KY 1087 to warn drivers of the closure.