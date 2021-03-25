UPDATE: Man acted in ‘rage” because thought teens were stealing his backpack: Police

UPDATE POSTED 9 A.M. MARCH 25, 2021

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTVQ) – A 37-year-old murder suspect acted in a “fit of rage” because he thought two Louisville, Ky., 14-year-old stepbrothers were trying to steal his backpack, Panama City Beach Police said in arrest affidavits (Florida shooting affidavits) charging him with killing one of the teens and wounding the other.

- Advertisement -

During an interview following his arrest early Tuesday morning, Christopher Lawrence Cox told police he pulled his backpack out of the hands of one of the victims, unzipped it, pulled out a Colt .45 1911 handgun, cocked it and “unloaded,” investigators wrote in an arrest affidavit.

The teen who died at the scene on the beach behind the Shores of Panama condominiums on Thomas Drive was shot several times. The other teen was shot in the foot and arm as he tried to run away, police wrote.

The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The teens were in Panama City Beach with their parents on vacation from Louisville.

During the interview with police, Cox demonstrated how he had to adjust the angle of his shooting to try to hit the fleeing teen, according to the affidavits.

While Cox said he did not have a permit for the weapon, he feared he would lose it if the teens took his backback, police wrote, noting “he stated he was not willing to” lose the gun.

The teen who was injured told officers arriving at the scene what the suspect looked like. The officers found Cox nearby. He had blood on his pants when he was arrested.

During a hearing Wednesday, a Florida judge ordered Cox to continue to be held without bond. His next court date is April 26.

UPDATE POSTED 11:50 A.M. MARCH 23, 2021

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTVQ) – The Panama City Beach Police Department announces the arrest of Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, Florida, on charges of one open count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The arrest stems from a call at the Shores of Panama, 9900 S. Thomas Drive, at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, in reference to a shooting beachside.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two 14-year-old stepbrothers were on vacation visiting Panama City Beach from the Louisville, Kentucky area when they encountered Cox on the beach.

Officers are still investigating the events of what occurred between the three prior to the shooting.

Upon arrival officers observed a white male (Cox) fleeing the location, and he was subsequently detained without incident. Officers found a white male juvenile lying beachside deceased from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Officers located another white male juvenile at the complex with gunshot wounds to his extremities. That juvenile was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, where he was treated and released. The two victims were stepbrothers on vacation with their family.

Officers received a description of the suspect from the second victim. Cox, who coincidentally was originally from the Louisville, Kentucky area also, was transported to the Panama City Beach Police Department where he made incriminating statements about his involvement in the shooting.

Cox was transported to the Bay County Jail to await his first appearance. This case is still open and under investigation.

The Police Department would like to emphasize this incident, while occurring during the Spring Break vacation season, is in no way Spring Break related.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7 A.M. MARCH 23, 2021

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky teenager has died and his step brother was injured in an early-morning shooting at a Panama City Beach, Fla., resort, according to multiple media outlets in the popular panhandle beach city.

The identities of the teens or their family have not been released, but local media outlets are reporting the youths’ parents were with them at the Shores of Panama on the beachfront Thomas Drive.

Police told local outlets a Panama City man described as being in his 30s or 40s was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

The youths are between 12 and 16, police said. The other youth suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear which one died. The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.