“It’ll remove barriers.” New law protects living organ donors in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s a new state law that prevents insurance companies from denying or raising the price of coverage for organ donors. Some say that removes a barrier that kept people from donating.

“It was life changing for them and it was life changing for me, too,” Beth Burbridge said.

Burbridge didn’t imagine that two years ago, while scrolling through her neighborhood’s Facebook group, she would decide to become an organ donor after seeing a call for help.

“His son was dying of a rare kidney disease and his family was unable to donate to him,” Burbridge recalled.

She didn’t know the family; she only knew that they lived in her area.

“I have three boys and I can’t imagine the heartbreak of not being able to save your own child,” Burbridge said.

She went through intense pre-screening measures and eventually donated the life-saving organ. Burbridge remembers telling Mindy, the recipient’s mother, that she was a match. Mindy cried tears of joy and expressed disbelief.

Robert Waddell understands that joy. He has a genetic kidney disease.

“My neighbor volunteered to give me a kidney,” Waddell said. “I’m as strong as I was as in my 20’s, so it’s amazing.”

That was years ago and, luckily, his neighbor had insurance and was able to get the time off he needed. Burbridge wasn’t so lucky.

Her job considered the organ donation surgery elective, and she had to go back to work within a week.

“I started writing letters to my legislators asking for change,” Burbridge said.

That led to the passage of a bill that allows a separate paid leave for living organ and bone marrow donors, but she didn’t stop there.

Burbridge wrote again and asked for protection against insurance discrimination.

“For someone that’s considering living organ donation, that’s definitely a barrier,” Burbridge said.

It’s a barrier she says could be a factor in why more than 700 Kentuckians are waiting on a kidney transplant.

That bill is now signed into law. Waddell is thankful because one of his four kids has his family’s genetic kidney disease.

“If, and when, he ever needs a kidney transplant, it’ll be nice to know the people that are willing to give him one are going to be protected,” Waddell said.

Burbridge said she’s not done yet. She’s asking legislators to consider bills that would give tax breaks to companies that provide separate paid leave for their employees who donate organs. She also asks for tax deductions for organ donors who have to travel and pay for expenses in order to donate.

Burbridge says she also spoke with U.S. Representatives last year about a bill that would extend the protection for living organ donors throughout the country.