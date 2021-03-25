Girl Scouts extend cookie sales until April to try to meet 32,000 box goal

ERLANGER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) has extended the cookie program until Saturday, April 11, 2021, as it relies heavily on cookie sales to provide programming and experiences to its girl members throughout the year.

In addition to COVID-19 constraints, severe weather in March, such as the flooding in Eastern and Central Kentucky, ice storms in Lexington, and heavy snowfall, created barriers for the Kentucky Girl Scouts to overcome during the traditional cookie selling season which was originally set to end on March 28. GSKWR’s goal is to sell the remaining 31,848 boxes before the April 11 deadline.

“Due to unsafe weather conditions and the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, our girls weren’t able to do traditional door-to-door and booth cookies sales at the level they typically would”, said Carolyn McNerney, Product Sales Director, GSKWR.

“Walmart has been such a tremendous retail partner for us this year, allowing girls to sell cookies at locations throughout Kentucky”, she continued. Walmart has also extended their partnership with Kentucky Girl Scouts through April 11, to help them meet their cookie sales goals.

Ways to Buy Girl Scout Cookies In Kentucky through April 11

Through April 11, 2021, cookies can be ordered through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder for direct shipment with 50% off shipping fees (for orders of 6 or more boxes). This contact-free method supports local girls while keeping their safety and skill building top-of-mind.

Cookies can be purchased for the next three weekends from Kentucky Girl Scouts at participating Walmart stores throughout Kentucky and at both Florence Mall and Ashland Mall. This weekend, March 27 & March 28, cookies can be ordered from food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub, in Lexington and Northern Kentucky for pickup or delivery, at www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts or via the Grubhub app.

GSKWR encourages individuals and families to buy cookies to give to others and to buy cookies in bulk as a way to thank teachers, healthcare workers, first-responders and other essential community members.

All proceeds from cookies sales are truly girl-focused, with 19% going toward camp programs and properties, 19% toward troop proceeds and rewards, and 33% toward membership, volunteer development and program support. The vital programming that is funded through Kentucky Girl Scout Cookie season leaves a lifelong impact on Kentucky’s future leaders.