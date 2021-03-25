Federal $$$ to build PPE storage facilities at Jessamine, Perry, other veterans homes

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A total of $1,837,620 in federal coronavirus relief funds will help build storage facilities for personal protective equipment (PPE) at the State Veterans Homes in Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine and Perry counties.

The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020.

“Our Commonwealth’s veterans facilities and their dedicated professionals are entrusted to care for the brave men and women who defended the American way of life. By helping increase access to critical PPE, Kentucky can continue offering quality care to our veterans,” said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in announcing the funding.

According to the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, the four State Veterans Homes offer long-term care and rehabilitation for more than 680 Kentuckians.

“Protecting those who selflessly chose to protect us is one of our most important duties,” said State Sen. Brandon Smith, who represents Perry County. “Thank you to Senator McConnell for his continued facilitation of federal dollars where they will make the most difference in this fight against COVID-19.”