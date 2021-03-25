Fayette Co. Public Schools will provide free meals to students learning remotely April 5-9

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools is providing free meals to children who are learning remotely in April.

Message from Fayette County Public Schools:

Dear FCPS Families Whose Students Will Learn Virtually the Week of April 5-9 (after spring break):

To support our families whose children are learning remotely, Fayette County Public Schools is providing free meals for anyone 18 years of age or younger. To participate, families must place an order each week. You will receive an email every week with a new link to a form to fill out.

Meals are not available when school is closed during spring break. However, we are currently accepting orders for the week of April 5-9, 2021 – after spring break.

If you are interested in pre-ordering five days of breakfasts and lunches on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, please fill out this form. You must order before 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Food will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at one of the district’s six high schools: Bryan Station High, Frederick Douglass High, Henry Clay High, Lafayette High, Paul Laurence Dunbar High, and Tates Creek High. Children do not have to be present.

Remember, meals will not be provided during spring break (3/29/21 to 4/2/21).

