UPDATE: Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe

UPDATE POSTED 8:20 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies report that as of 8:15 a.m., Timothy Mullis has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 2:30 P.M. TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a missing 15-year-old.

According to the department, Timothy Mullis was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday on American Greeting Card Road.

Anyone with information should call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Deputy Jamie Etherton is handling the case.