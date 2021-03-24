Keeneland Spring Meet tickets go on sale, weekend tickets quickly sell out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – General Admission tickets for Keeneland’s Spring Meet went on sale to the public on Wednesday but you won’t find any tickets available for any of the weekend races.
At 9 A.M., a limited number of General Admission ticket packages went on sale. According to Keeneland, the tickets would be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Ticket sales were limited to six per order.
- Advertisement -
By 11:30 A.M., every Friday, Saturday and Sunday ticket was listed as ‘Sold Out’ or ‘Tickets Currently Not Available’.
The 2021 Spring Meet will take place April 2-23.
According to Keeneland’s ticketing website, Keeneland will continue to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols and implement new initiatives like mobile ticketing and cashless pay. You can read more about ticketing for the Spring Meet and safety protocols HERE.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.