UPDATE: Barbourville City Council member resigns ahead of sentencing

Update: March 24, 2021:

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Barbourville City Council member Calvin Manis has resigned from the council ahead of his scheduled sentencing in a federal drug case, according to officials.

The council scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to appoint a new council member.

The 74-year old Manis was arrested last summer after the DEA says he conspired with John Pasternak, of Barbourville, and others to illegally distribute drugs, according to prosecutors.

Manis and Pasternak both pleaded guilty, according to prosecutors.

Manis ran Parkway Pharmacy in Barbourville. As part of his plea agreement, he agreed to forfeit the property the pharmacy is on and the money in the pharmacy’s bank account, which totals more than $216,000, according to prosecutors. Pasternak will forfeit $250,000 as part of his plea deal, according to prosecutors.

Manis is scheduled to be sentenced July 7, 2021, according to the Times-Tribune.

Original story from March 10, 2021 below:

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who served more than 20 years on the Barbourville City Council will give up more than $600,000 in cash and assets as part of his guilty plea in a drug case, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Calvin Manis ran Parkway Pharmacy. Citing his plea agreement, the newspaper report says he admitted filling prescriptions for pain pills or had employees fill them, from people he knew were involved in illegal drug sales.

Manis pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to illegally distribute drugs, according to the report.

Another man charged with Manis, John Pasternak, pleaded guilty to the same charge this week, according to the newspaper.

Manis acknowledged being part of the conspiracy from December 2015 through August 2019, according to the report. During that time, Manis or his employees dispensed more than 35,000 pain pills to people related to the conspiracy, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader citing Manis’ plea agreement.

Citing that same document, the newspaper reports Manis agreed to forfeit the pharmacy property to federal authorities. The report says according to Knox County property-tax figures, the property is valued at $425,000.

Manis also agreed not to oppose the government’s seizure of $216,764 in the pharmacy’s bank account, according to the report.

Manis’ plea also acknowledged his relationship with a case involving eight doctors in Tennessee who were charged in an alleged drug conspiracy in Kentucky, according to the report. In his plea, Manis admitted he filled “a number of illegitimate prescriptions” written by doctors in Tennessee that he knew were going to patients who were illegally selling the drugs, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

In Pasternak’s plea deal, he agreed to a judgment of $250,000 to the government, according to the report.