Embankment repairs begin on KY 36/Moorefield Road in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Embankment slip repairs, along with temporary traffic restrictions, are continuing on KY 36/Moorefield Road in Nicholas County.

The current work zone is on KY 36 at the KY 928/Cane Run Road intersection just west of Moorefield where crews are drilling and installing T-rail to shore up the roadway embankment to prevent it from slipping. One lane of the highway is closed.

Temporary traffic signals are in place on KY 36 and KY 928 to control traffic, and will remain operational all day every day for the next two weeks or until work is complete. At times, traffic could be held for several minutes. Motorists should expect significant traffic delays and should plan travel accordingly.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.