ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters from two communities battle a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Sweet Water Road west of I-75 at about 6 a.m. Crews from the Brindle Ridge Fire Department called in the Brodhead Fire Department for assistance.

Eleven Broadhead firefighters and four trucks responded.

The house was heavily damaged and at least one car was destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported.