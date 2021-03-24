Arrangements not yet announced for firefighter killed in crash

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced for a well-known Paintsville firefighter as the community continues to mourn his death.

Brian Moore, who started his career in Elliott County where his father also had worked, died early Tuesday from injuries he suffered Monday in a motorcycle accident. His body was returned Tuesday from CAMC General Hospital in Charleston, W. Va., where he’d been taken following the crash.

The 41-year-old Moore was a first responder for 13 years and was president of the Paintsville-based My Brothers Keeper Motorcycle Club for firefighters and other first responders.

Phelps and Son Funeral Home in Paintsville is handling arrangements.

According to social media posts, he grew up wanting to be a firefighter and first responder because he always wanted to help others. His father also was a first responder and Brian followed in his footsteps.

And tributes have poured in from other departments with which he worked.

“We are heartbroken today with the loss of Brian Moore. Many here at Elliott County 911 and Elliott County EMS watched Brian grow up. We watch him work and strive to become a Medic and Firefighter. I can remember at a young age that is all he wanted to do. He lived his dream. You will be missed. Please say a pray for his wife Beverly, kids, his dad and mom, Dewey and Kay, all of his EMS and Firefighter families and friends. We love you and will miss you,” Elliott County 911 said of the Johnson County firefighter.