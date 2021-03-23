Lexington Public Library reopening Central facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library announced today that with Fayette County’s Orange Zone designation, they will be reopening the first floor of Central Library on Monday, March 29.

Library staff are readying accommodations to allow customers access computers, fax/scan services, popular titles, and holds pickup, all on the first floor.

Appointments are available for customers wishing to access the Kentucky Room and its local history collections.

“As we slowly begin to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, the Lexington Public Library is delighted to provide increased access to our branches in a safe and thoughtful manner,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “For customers not ready to visit us in person yet, there are still a myriad of online and curbside services available.”

Central Library, located at 140 E. Main Street, will join Beaumont, Eastside, Northside, and Tates Creek branches which are already offering limited, in-person services. Branch hours for these locations is 11am to 6pm and curbside services will remain available to all customers.

“We are grateful to our amazing customers, staff, and community, for their ongoing support and we look forward to seeing everyone again in person soon,” Dieffenbach added.

Stay informed by visiting the Lexington Public Library’s website at www.lexpublib.org as well as on their social media pages @lexpublib.