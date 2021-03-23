Gov. Beshears orders flags to half-staff for Boulder shooting victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado.

The proclamation goes until sunset on Saturday, March 27.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.