Gov. Beshear: Record vaccination week, positivity rate below 3%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear’s Office reports a positivity rate below three percent again Tuesday.

There are 893 new cases to report as well.

According to the Governor’s office, there were 11 new deaths related to covid-19 and an audit found four previous deaths. That brings the death toll to 5,814 Kentuckians.

Beshear says the positivity rate is at 2.93 percent.

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky once again broke a weekly vaccination record with 198,447 new Kentuckians receiving a #ShotOfHope during the last reporting week, beginning on March 16.

The previously weekly record was 165,217 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine in the week beginning on March 9.

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear also announced Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center – located at 113 Administration Drive, Gilbertsville, KY 42044 – as one of several sites across the commonwealth with open COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

“This is a new site we stood up in Western Kentucky to ensure the area was getting significant amounts of vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “As of today, they have more than 2,000 available appointments in this coming week. That means any Kentuckian, aged 50 and up, if you’re in that area, we need you to sign up.”

Kentuckians can pre-register to be vaccinated at Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center now by visiting kyvax.com/kydam or by calling 859-217-4679.

To see more vaccination sites with available appointments, check here. Visit kycovid19.ky.gov and click on the gold vaccine bar, or call toll-free 855-598-2246, for more information or to schedule an appointment. (The TTY number for deaf and hard of hearing Kentuckians is 855-326-4654).

The Governor also said he will start announcing sites with extra appointments on social media to help reach individuals who might not be aware.

Next week, Kentucky’s state vaccination program is projected to receive more than 142,000 first doses from the federal government.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 893

New deaths today: 11

New audit deaths: 4

Positivity rate: 2.93%

Total deaths: 5,814

Currently hospitalized: 436

Currently in ICU: 93

Currently on ventilator: 48

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Warren, Fayette and Laurel. Each county reported at least 49 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

