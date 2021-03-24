FCPS Superintendent encourages students to get vaccine during spring break

Fayette County Public School acting Superintendent Marlene Helm is encouraging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine during spring break.

Full release below.

“Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

Your safe choices made it possible for us to return to campus, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be back in person with students whose families chose that option.

When you consider that Fayette County spent the whole month of January in purple – hitting a high of 264 average daily cases – our progress is truly remarkable. At 34, today’s 7-day average of new cases is just on the edge of yellow – a level our community has not seen in nearly nine months.

Now that our students are back in person, we need your help again. With just three days left before spring break, we hope everyone continues to practice the healthy habits that have helped reduce COVID-19 infections. These precautions include avoiding crowds and group gatherings whenever possible, ordering take out, socializing outdoors, wearing masks, and washing hands frequently.

If you are planning a staycation, spring break would also be a great time to make arrangements to be vaccinated. All members of the Fayette County community, 16 years of age and older, are encouraged to sign up to receive the free, safe, vaccine at https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/covid-19/vaccine. Those 18 or older can also sign up at www.lfchd.org/vaccine. Free rides to COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available through Federated Transportation Services of the Bluegrass. Please call 1-888-848-0989 in advance to schedule a ride.

Before returning to campus after spring break, please review the Family Assurance of Student Health document attached to this email and be especially thoughtful in assessing your child’s possible symptoms before sending them to school.

Although we have not had any spread of the virus at schools, we have received reports of students contracting COVID-19 from sleepovers, parties, and traveling youth activities. Those individual weekend decisions have then forced other students into quarantine. It took all of us to get back on campus and it will take all of us to keep our schools open.

This has been a school year like none other. We hope that our families have an enjoyable spring break and look forward to seeing everyone healthy and back on campus April 5!

Sincerely,

Marlene Helm

Acting Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent”