Dunbar academic team finishes second in 2021 Governor’s Cup

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An academic team from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School was runner-up in the 2021 Governor’s Cup, finishing two points off the lead in the state-level competition.
Tates Creek placed eighth, and Henry Clay was 12th in the overall final standings. In the middle grades division, Beaumont Middle School finished third and Winburn Middle was fifth to pace teams from Fayette County Public Schools.
Founded in 1986 to promote classroom achievement, Governor’s Cup is Kentucky’s premier academic competition. A contest consists of five written assessment exams, composition (on-demand writing), quick recall (quiz bowl), and future problem solving.
The following were FCPS individual standouts in the March 13-15 virtual state finals.*
High school division
Math – first place: Ayush Tibrewal of Dunbar; third: Teerth Patel of Dunbar; sixth: Krishna Bhatraju of Dunbar
Science – 10th: Emily Peng of Bryan Station
Social Studies – first: Zachary Rossi of Henry Clay
Language Arts – first: Tess Shalash of Tates Creek; sixth: Alexander Stumbur of Dunbar
Arts & Humanities – second: Tess Shalash of Tates Creek
Composition – first: Alexandra Seesee of Dunbar
Middle grades division
Math – 10th: Arimitsu Horikawa-Strakovsky of Winburn
Science – seventh: Tejas Basneth of Edythe J. Hayes; eighth: Thomas Yuan of Beaumont
Social Studies – seventh: Daniel Lee of Tates Creek; eighth: Winston Fugate of Winburn; ninth: Srikantth Gentela of Beaumont
Language Arts – first: Siddhi Viswanath of Winburn
Arts & Humanities – fifth: Arham Farhan of Beaumont; sixth: Saanvi Bobde of Beaumont; eighth: Winston Fugate of Winburn
Middle grades complete results
* Elementary students participate in Governor’s Cup district and regional contests, while the middle grades and high school divisions also include state-level competition.