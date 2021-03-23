Dunbar academic team finishes second in 2021 Governor’s Cup

Kaitlyn Shive
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An academic team from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School was runner-up in the 2021 Governor’s Cup, finishing two points off the lead in the state-level competition.

Tates Creek placed eighth, and Henry Clay was 12th in the overall final standings. In the middle grades division, Beaumont Middle School finished third and Winburn Middle was fifth to pace teams from Fayette County Public Schools.

Founded in 1986 to promote classroom achievement, Governor’s Cup is Kentucky’s premier academic competition. A contest consists of five written assessment exams, composition (on-demand writing), quick recall (quiz bowl), and future problem solving.

The following were FCPS individual standouts in the March 13-15 virtual state finals.*

High school division

Math – first place: Ayush Tibrewal of Dunbar; third: Teerth Patel of Dunbar; sixth: Krishna Bhatraju of Dunbar

Science – 10th: Emily Peng of Bryan Station

Social Studies – first: Zachary Rossi of Henry Clay

Language Arts – first: Tess Shalash of Tates Creek; sixth: Alexander Stumbur of Dunbar

Arts & Humanities – second: Tess Shalash of Tates Creek

Composition – first: Alexandra Seesee of Dunbar

High school complete results

Middle grades division

Math – 10th: Arimitsu Horikawa-Strakovsky of Winburn

Science – seventh: Tejas Basneth of Edythe J. Hayes; eighth: Thomas Yuan of Beaumont

Social Studies – seventh: Daniel Lee of Tates Creek; eighth: Winston Fugate of Winburn; ninth: Srikantth Gentela of Beaumont

Language Arts – first: Siddhi Viswanath of Winburn

Arts & Humanities – fifth: Arham Farhan of Beaumont; sixth: Saanvi Bobde of Beaumont; eighth: Winston Fugate of Winburn

Middle grades complete results

* Elementary students participate in Governor’s Cup district and regional contests, while the middle grades and high school divisions also include state-level competition.

