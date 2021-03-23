Detectives investigate human remains found in Clay County

BIG CREEK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Troopers are investigating human remains found Monday evening in the Big Creek community in Clay County.

According to the KSP, troopers received a call just before 8 p.m. Monday. The identity of the person is unknown. The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for identification.

Detective Matt Parmley is continuing the Investigation. He was assisted on the scene by Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Coroner’s Office.