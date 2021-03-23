Closures scheduled for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Fayette County

source: MGN Online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (March 23, 2021) (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that temporary closures are scheduled for New Circle Road/KY 4. The closures are necessary for installation of a new sanitary sewer line for the LFUCG Division of Water Quality.

Thur. – March 25, Fri. – March 26, Mon. – March 29, and Tue. – March 309 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day

New Circle Road/KY 4Inner Loop (Eastbound)

Work will be in effect for the following sections:

  • North Broadway/US 68/US 27 and North Limestone/Old Paris Road – milepoint 10.7
  • this location is near the intersection
  • East New Circle Road/KY 4 and North Limestone/Old Paris Road – milepoint 10.9
  • this location is the intersection
  • one lane will remain open at all times
  • flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct motorists

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes:  Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

