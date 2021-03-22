Work on Town Branch Commons Trail to cause road delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Construction of Town Branch Commons Trail will move on to Midland Avenue on Sunday, March 28.

One inbound lane and two outbound lanes on Midland will be open at all times. During the morning rush, two inbound lanes will be open. Left turns onto Midland from Winchester Road will be reduced to one turn lane. This phase of the work will continue for several months.

- Advertisement -

Construction also continues on the Trail on Vine Street, between Rupp Arena and East Main Street.

Once it is finished in 2022, Town Branch Commons will connect the Legacy Trail and Town Branch Trail to complete a 5.5-mile trail loop downtown. Town Branch Commons will also link our city’s two major trails, Town Branch Trail and Legacy Trail, giving Lexington 22 miles of uninterrupted trail, connecting downtown to the world famous rural landscape.

The Town Branch Commons winding trail system, with separate paths for pedestrians and cyclists, will roughly follow the path of Town Branch, Lexington’s first water source, which is located in a culvert under modern-day Vine Street. Town Branch Commons Trail will include native plantings, triple the number of trees currently found along its path, and feature bioswales and educational water features that illustrate the benefits of green infrastructure. The trail is a City project made possible by a variety of federal and state grants and local funding.

Town Branch Park, the west trailhead for the downtown trails system, is a privately funded Park planned behind Central Bank Center.