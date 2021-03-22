Traffic Advisory: Crews repairing potholes on I-75 this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of scheduled pothole repair operations. Rolling road blocks will be utilized for the work.
Tuesday, March 23 –12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m. (6 hours)
Wednesday, March 24 – 12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m. (6 hours
Thursday, March 25 – 12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m. (6 hours)
Friday, March 26 – 12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m. (6 hours)
Interstate 75 – Northbound
Pothole repair work will be in effect for the following locations:
- work will begin at the Madison-Rockcastle County line (milepoint 74.0) and extend to the Clays Ferry Bridge (milepoint 97.0)
The traveling public should expect delays during the hours of scheduled repair operations.
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.