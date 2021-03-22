‘Prescribed burn’ may disrupt traffic on KY 192 in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 Office advises motorists that the U.S. Forest Service will be performing a prescribed burn in a part of the Daniel Boone National Forest that likely will disrupt traffic on a section of KY 192 in Laurel County.

The burn is scheduled Tuesday, March 23, beginning at 10 a.m. EDT. It will take place in the Marsh Branch/Bald Rock area, affecting traffic on KY 192 between Cox Road (mile point 4.562) and Marsh Branch (mile point 7.313).

Traffic on KY 192, Marsh Branch Road and Craigs Creek Road may be closed intermittently throughout the day, and traffic may be moved through the area under escort.

KYTC personnel will be doing traffic control, and motorists are cautioned to watch for flaggers and personnel in and near the roadway. Expect delays, and exercise safe driving habits.

The date and time could be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseen delays.