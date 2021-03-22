Positivity rate drops again as vaccinations surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)– On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s lowest positivity rate since July 3, 2020, and updated Kentuckians on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Governor shared a video filmed at Sayre Christian Village, a continuing care retirement community in Lexington, encouraging vaccinations and highlighting the day family and friends were once again allowed to visit residents.

The governor said more than 1,186,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated already.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, March 22, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 294

New deaths today: 11

New audit deaths: 50

Positivity rate: 2.93%

Total deaths: 5,799

Currently hospitalized: 434

Currently in ICU: 95

Currently on ventilator: 63

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Knox, Warren and Madison. Each county reported at least 10 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website, vaccine.ky.gov, shows Kentuckians which phase they are in specifically. Individuals can sign up for notifications so state officials can communicate with them when doses become available at new and existing sites.

Kentucky’s vaccine map lists regional vaccination partners statewide, so individuals can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment. Below the vaccine map, Kentuckians can find additional vaccination sites at Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens stores, as well as independent pharmacies.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), has the same features as the website. Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when doses are available. The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments is offered by public transit agencies across the commonwealth. These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky.

Kentuckians can find transportation services near them by heading to kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers, or by calling the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.

The Governor’s decision to issue these vetoes comes as no surprise and only serves as further evidence that he has no intention of working with anyone who may differ in opinion. Instead, it is clear he plans to continue dictating inconsistent and arbitrary policies from behind a desk in the Capitol.

The executive branch is just one of our state’s three branches of government, and each possesses a specific responsibility and corresponding authority. In the midst of a global pandemic, Kentuckians sent super majorities to represent them in the House and Senate.

They sent us here to enact good long-term public policy, restore common sense to our state government, and serve as a check to his attempts to unilaterally decide the will of the people. We fully intend to continue doing so.