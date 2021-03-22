New Kentucky Derby ticket inventory to go on sale Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – New Kentucky Derby 147 ticket inventory options will go

on sale to the general public on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

According to a news release from Churchill Downs, the new two-day Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby ticket options are uncovered reserved bleacher seating in the First Turn and uncovered reserved box seating for six in the Infield, which will be temporary

structures that expand the perimeter of reserved seating opportunities. Additionally, there are a limited number of first floor grandstand and second floor grandstand reserved seats available for purchase.

This year, all reserved seats to the Kentucky Derby and Oaks include all-inclusive food, non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages, according to Churchill Downs.

The 147th runnings of the $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks and $3 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve will be held on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1, respectively. As previously announced, Churchill Downs will continue to limit the number of reserved seats to 40 to 50 percent capacity and, up to 60 percent in certain private areas that allow for social distancing. If the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to improve closer to the event date, Churchill Downs will consider the sale of additional reserved seats and general admission tickets in the Infield.

Tickets to Churchill Downs Racetrack for all Kentucky Derby Week events are on sale HERE.

According to Churchill Downs, guests with tickets who are unable to attend the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks or other events can utilize the Kentucky Derby Ticket Exchange, the official fan-to-fan resale marketplace and only authorized resale platform, to resell tickets. The Official Kentucky Derby Ticket Exchange allows guests to resell tickets, charge face value or above and guarantee authenticity through Ticketmaster verified tickets.

Notification of the availability of additional tickets to Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks will be made by way of email and social media, according to Churchill Downs officials. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the Kentucky Derby’s email distribution list online HERE and follow @KentuckyDerby on social media to stay updated on if or when there are changes to ticket availability.

Those interested in attending Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks can also visit Derby Experiences, the Kentucky Derby’s Official Experience Package Partner, to explore a variety of packages combining Derby and Oaks seats with access to exclusive lounges, VIP Fast Access passes, hotel and transportation accommodations and more. Information is available online HERE.

Churchill Downs ticket options are available for other popular Derby Week events: Opening Night presented by Budweiser (Saturday, April 24); Dawn at the Downs (Sunday, April 25 and Monday, April 26); Champions Day presented by TwinSpires (Tuesday, April 27); and Thurby presented by Old Forester (Thursday, April 29).

In addition to Kentucky Derby Week, tickets are on sale for the entire 2021 Spring Meet, which covers 38 dates from Saturday, April 24 through Saturday, June 26.

Notable Spring Meet events and dates include Twilight Thursdays (Thursdays, May 6-June 24); Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 9); Preakness Stakes Simulcast (Saturday, May 15); Sunday Brunch (Sundays, May 16-June 20); Downs After Dark presented by Budweiser (Saturdays, May 22 and June 12); Stephen Foster Preview Day (Saturday, May 29); Memorial Day (Monday, May 31); Teacher Appreciation Day (Thursday, June 3); Belmont

Stakes Simulcast (Saturday, June 5); Flag Day Observance (Sunday, June 13); Father’s Day (Sunday, June 20); and Stephen Foster Day/Closing Day (Saturday, June 26).

Churchill Downs will continue to rely on proven health and safety protocols and operate within the guidance of state health officials as well as the CDC. Information regarding Churchill Downs’ Health & Safety plan for Kentucky Derby 2021 can be found HERE.