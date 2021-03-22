MSU Vet Tech program gets top national ranking

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead State’s Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology program has been named the nation’s best associate program and the second-best program overall by intelligent.com.

Intelligent.com, a resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 47 Veterinary Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 196 accredited colleges and universities.

- Advertisement -

Programs are evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

Students in MSU’s veterinary technology programs learn real-world skills by working with live animals at the University’s Small Animal Teaching Hospital and the Equine Health and Education Center, located at the Derrickson Agricultural Complex.

Dr. Philip Prater, professor of veterinary science at MSU, said the program’s experienced and knowledgeable faculty, combined with hands-on learning opportunities, makes the program stand out from other similar programs across the country.

“The clinics at the Derrickson Agricultural Complex are state-of-the-art facilities, and in some respects, are unmatched by any other vet tech program in the country.

The numbers of large and small animal cases that our students are involved with are dramatically higher than most any other program in the U.S.,” he said.

The program boasts high passage rates for the Veterinary Technician National Exam, with more than 75% of MSU students passing the certification exam. Prater also said the program has maintained a 100% job placement rate for several years.

“Our Vet Tech students are distributed to all the major areas of our profession, such as private practice, university veterinary school hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, state and federal regulatory agencies, and the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries,” Prater said, adding there are approximately five job openings for every vet tech student that graduates, and many students find work before they complete their degrees.

“This is, indeed, an honor for our program to be nationally ranked. And, although we humbly accept such an honor, we also know that MSU Veterinary Technology has been one of the premier programs in the U.S. for over forty years,” he said.

“There is no way that we could achieve the success that we have seen with the program without the tremendous support from our department, college, and university administration. They have provided outstanding financial, curricular, and facilities support to elevate our program to this level of distinction.”