Laurel County Sheriff’s office arrest 42-year-old woman for robbery of Dollar Store

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (ABC 36) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s office arrested a 42-year-old woman Monday afternoon for robbery of a Dollar Store.
According to authorities, the suspect, Nora Bowman, of London, entered the Dollar Store on Keavy Road, 2 miles south of London and took items from the store and left without paying.
Deputies say an employee tried to stop Bowman but she pushed the employee to the ground and fled in a silver Dodge Charger.
A deputy was able to locate the vehicle behind a residence but as they approached, Bowman took off into a barn. She would not come out until a K-9 was able to find her inside.
Nora Bowman is charged with second-degree robbery; resisting arrest and public intoxication. Total value of items taken from the store was $28.46.