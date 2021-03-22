Interim title removed, Ray becomes Boone Forest supervisor

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has named H. Scott Ray the Forest Supervisor of the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Ray has been the Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Daniel Boone National Forest for the last four years and has been serving as acting Forest Supervisor there since December 2020.

- Advertisement -

In his new position, he will oversee 709,000 acres spread across 21 counties in Eastern Kentucky from the Forest Supervisor’s office in Winchester, Kentucky.

“The Daniel Boone National Forest is truly a special place and I am honored to have this opportunity. I am excited to continue to work with all the incredible employees, partners, and volunteers that help steward this wonderful forest,” said Ray.

Ray is a Kentucky native who grew up in the Keavy community of Laurel County. He began working with the U.S. Forest Service on the London Ranger District as a student volunteer at age 16. Following his interests, Ray attended Murray State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife biology.

Since graduating, Ray has worked at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, Savannah River Site, Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest, and Osceola National Forest. He has also previously worked for the Cradle of Forestry in America, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, and Tennessee Valley Authority.

Additionally, Ray has served in several acting ranger assignments and as a regional stewardship coordinator for the Eastern and Southern Regions.

Ray is replacing Dan Olsen who accepted a new position in December 2020.