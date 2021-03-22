Horse Park getting ready to open for main season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another sign of a return to pre-virus activities, the Kentucky Horse Park will open for its main season Wednesday, March 31st.

Like other businesses across the nation, the Kentucky Horse Park dealt with challenges that came with the pandemic.

“It’s definitely important for us just to have the support of our local communities,” Howe said.

And then the natural disasters hit, “The ice storm did bring some damage, mainly to trees. We recently had a volunteer cleanup, where we just had a huge group of people come out here. We’re on 1,200 acres so you can imagine, there was plenty to clean,” Howe said.

Marketing Director Kerry Howe said campers have started showing up and now it’s time to gear up and get ready for the main season.

“We have made some major improvements out at the campground, just in preparation for this year’s crowd, and expect just as many campers to come out to the horse park,” Howe said.

She said families will continue to make more memories at the park this year and there’s a ton of exciting things to look forward to.

“We are super excited to have a new mare and foal here at the horse park, just to kick off the spring season, and we see all of our thoroughbred foals out there being born right now but we are honored to have a Clydesdale mare and foal,” Howe said.

Blaze and Ruthie are from Indiana, they’ll be at the park for about a month.

Howe said you can find a ton to do at the Kentucky Horse Park, live equine presentations, horseback riding, a 260-site campground, and the International Museum of the Horse, the Park is busy planning and preparing for a “closer to normal” season.

She said horse shows are beginning to start back up and will continue to run spectatorless at the discretion of US Equestrian COVID guidelines.

The Land Rover Kentucky Three Day Event was canceled in 2020 but will be held without spectators April 22-25.

The Kentucky Horse Park will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 9am – 5pm.

You can learn more at the Kentucky Horse Park website.