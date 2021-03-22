Hall’s burger one of four Derby Fest finalists

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Burger fans have spoken! More than 6,000 beef lovers voted online to help pick the Top 4 finalists for this year’s Derby Burger Challenge, sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council. This year’s finalists include:

Brian Capps of Louisville, with the Bourbon Blueberry & Brie Bacon Cheeseburger

Charli McIlvain of Lexington, with the Hall’s Original Beer Cheese “Dirty” Burger

Dallas McGarity of Louisville, with the Double Smashburger on Brioche Bun with Tasty Pickles

Timothy Armistead of Louisville, with the Elote (Mexican Street Corn) Burger

The burgers now move into the Final Round of judging for the competition, which will also be held online at KDF.org/Beef. Fans can vote for their favorite burger now through Sunday, March 28th. The competition, in its 10th year, moved completely online due to COVID-19.

All burgers must be 100 percent beef. The top 8 burger recipes were judged and selected based on Taste, Appearance, Creativity and Ease of Preparation.

The 2021 winning burger will be featured inside Louisville-area Kroger stores in April 21st through Derby weekend. Recipe cards will be available, as well as a showcase of ingredients for shoppers to purchase to make their own Derby Burgers.

The winning chef also receives 2021 Official KDF Framed Poster, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling package, including a grill, from Kentucky Beef Council and a local brewery tour for two.

Official rules of the competition can be found online at KDF.org/beef.