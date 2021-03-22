Crescent Springs votes unanimously for LGBTQ Fairness Ordinance

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) – With a unanimous council vote Monday night, the city of Crescent Springs became the 21st municipality in Kentucky to approve a Fairness Ordinance.

The ordinance adds sexual orientation and gender identity to discrimination protections in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Crescent Springs Councilman Justin Hartfiel introduced the ordinance and it passed without debate at its second reading and vote in the town of 4,000.

The Kenton County community becomes the seventh Northern Kentucky city to pass a Fairness Ordinance in the last two years and only the second in the county, where Covington last passed a Fairness Ordinance in 2003.

The 21 Kentucky municipalities that have approved local Fairness Ordinances include: Louisville (1999), Lexington (1999), Covington (2003), Vicco (2013), Frankfort (2013), Morehead (2013), Danville (2014), Midway (2015), Paducah (2018), Maysville (2018), Henderson (2019), Dayton (2019), Georgetown (2019), Versailles (2019), Bellevue (2019), Highland Heights (2019), Fort Thomas (2020), Woodford County (2020), Cold Spring (2020), Newport (2020), and Crescent Springs (2021).

Two additional Kentucky cities have partial Fairness Ordinances that extend some LGBTQ discrimination protections – Ashland (housing protections) and Cynthiana (housing and public accommodations protections).

Despite growing bi-partisan support in the Kentucky General Assembly, a Statewide Fairness Law has never received a vote.

The U.S. Senate is currently considering the national Equality Act, which recently passed the House, and would extend similar LGBTQ discrimination protections across the country.