Crescent Springs votes unanimously for LGBTQ Fairness Ordinance

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) – With a unanimous council vote Monday night, the city of Crescent Springs became the 21st municipality in Kentucky to approve a Fairness Ordinance.
The ordinance adds sexual orientation and gender identity to discrimination protections in employment, housing and public accommodations.
Crescent Springs Councilman Justin Hartfiel introduced the ordinance and it passed without debate at its second reading and vote in the town of 4,000.
The Kenton County community becomes the seventh Northern Kentucky city to pass a Fairness Ordinance in the last two years and only the second in the county, where Covington last passed a Fairness Ordinance in 2003.
The 21 Kentucky municipalities that have approved local Fairness Ordinances include: Louisville (1999), Lexington (1999), Covington (2003), Vicco (2013), Frankfort (2013), Morehead (2013), Danville (2014), Midway (2015), Paducah (2018), Maysville (2018), Henderson (2019), Dayton (2019), Georgetown (2019), Versailles (2019), Bellevue (2019), Highland Heights (2019), Fort Thomas (2020), Woodford County (2020), Cold Spring (2020), Newport (2020), and Crescent Springs (2021).