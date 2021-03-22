Area soldiers, sailors also helping with COVID, vaccine response

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While Kentucky National Guardsmen have been recognized for helping with everything from security in the nation’s Capitol since early January to working at COVID vaccine clinics and providing ice and flooding relief, regular service men and women also are helping out as part of their assignments around the globe.

For instance, U.S. Army Spc. Santosh Magar, a Lexington, Kentucky, native and practical nursing specialist assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, has been administering COVID-19 vaccines at the state-run, federally-supported First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens Community Vaccination Center in Somerset, New Jersey.

Army soldiers and Navy sailors from across the country are deployed in support of the Department of Defense federal vaccine response operations.

It’s part of “continued, flexible DoD support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19,” according to the Pentagon.