Fayette County Senior selected to join honor band in tournament parade

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Fayette County senior has been selected out of hundreds of applicants across the country to represent Kentucky in a big parade next year.

Sarah Howell is a percussionist at Lafayette School For The Creative and Performing Arts.

- Advertisement -

She’s one of a few talented students picked to perform in the 2022 tournament of roses parade in Pasadena, California.

Every year, the Bands of America Honor Band, selects 300 ensemble members from around the country to be a part of this big televised parade.

Originally Howell was supposed to go this past January but the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

She says the delay is bitter sweet.

“Now that it’s been pushed back a year the excitement has been even more and I’ve made a lot of friends already and we’ve stayed in touch because it’s been pushed back a year so I’m very excited to meet everyone finally I feel like it will be bitter sweet,” says Howell.