Columbia Steak Express closed after fire this morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington restaurant is closed after a Sunday morning fire.

At abut 10 a.m., Lexington Fire Department crews were notified of a possible structure fire at Columbia Steak Express n Southland Drive.

Once on scene, crews found moderate smoke coming from the building and discovered flames in the void space between the ceiling and roof.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

This area of Southland Drive was closed while crews worked, but the road is now open.

The fire is still under investigation.