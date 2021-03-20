TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews moving in crane downtown road closures start Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington crews will be moving in a crane, causing several road closures starting Monday.

South Mill Street, between West Vine Street and West High Street, will be closed to traffic 24-hours a day starting at 8 a.m. Monday, March 22, and continuing through 4 p.m. Friday, March 26.

- Advertisement -

The closure will allow the placement of a crane to remove debris and ruble from an adjacent garage that collapsed on Feb. 18.

Drivers can detour around the closed off street via South Broadway and South Upper Street.