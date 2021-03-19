Woodford Humane Society needs help after taking-in 25 cats

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Woodford Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after taking in 25 cats from one residence this week.
The organization says because of the emergency intake, dozens of cats had to be moved, condos had to be divided into smaller spaces to add capacity.
Two full cattery rooms in the society’s Receiving Center had to be emptied, sanitized and prepped, which accounts for two-thirds of the building.
The organization says the new arrivals are confused and scared. All the cats need shots and parasite treatments and screenings. Some have much greater medical needs, to treat open wounds or accommodate life-long conditions, according to the Woodford Humane Society.
All the cats need a healthy diet and a warm bed and the comfort of a kind and caring temporary home as they recover and move-on, according to the organization.