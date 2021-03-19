Rebuilt traffic signal to be activated Monday in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A rebuilt traffic signal is scheduled to be activated in downtown Lexington on Monday, March 22, 2021, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The signal is at the intersection of South Broadway/US 27 and West High Street/US 60.
The state says the new signal will be exactly like the old one with red and green and a flashing yellow.
Partial lane closures are scheduled for short periods of time between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., according to the state.
Motorists will be able to pass through the work zone, according to the state.