New legislation to improve dementia care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two recently passed bills aim to improve care for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over 75,000 people in Kentucky live with Alzheimer’s.

Senate Bill 61 would require six hours of dementia-specific training for home health and personal service aides and three hours of continuing education on an annual basis.

Senate Bill 74 would create a state “Dementia Services Coordinator” position.

That person would manage a statewide plan to address Alzheimer’s and would apply for federal funding.

Director of Public Policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Mackenzie Longoria says now it’s a waiting process.

“Next steps officially as far as the legislative process goes, they’ll be heading to Governor Beshear’s desk and I think he’s got quite a few bills right now that he’s got to work on during this period of time so we’ll kind of just be in a holding pattern,” Longoria said.