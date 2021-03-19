Man charged with murder after dispute with father, another man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 22-year-old man at odds with his father has been charged with murder for fatally shooting another man who tried to back the dad’s orders.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Samuel Baker was arrested late Thursday night after the shooting and a chase in neighboring Casey County where Baker apparently fled after the shooting.

He is being held on $135,000 cash bond on murder, fleeing and other charges, according to the Casey County Detention Center.

According to Speck, at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to Faubush-Norfleet Road in Nancy, Ky., after Ronald Baker told 911 dispatchers his son, Samuel Baker, had shot 62-year-old Robert Claunch at the elder Baker’s home.

Claunch was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

Speck said investigators learned Ronald Baker had tried to make Samuel Baker, his son, leave the residence shortly after Samuel arrived. Ronald left the room and went into his bedroom, hoping Samuel would then leave the residence.

The elder Baker told detectives Robert Claunch had told Samuel to leave as his father had asked. Then, shortly thereafter, Ronald Baker said he heard gunshots and when he came back into the kitchen, he found Claunch on the floor, Speck said.

Ronald Baker then called 911 and Samuel Baker left in a vehicle that could only be described as being loud.

A warrant was obtained for Samuel for the murder of Robert Claunch, and a search for him began, Speck said.

Samuel Baker was located in Casey County by the Casey County Sheriff’s Office when a deputy got into a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Samuel.

Samuel Baker abandoned the car and fled on foot armed with a handgun with the Casey County deputy in foot pursuit. The deputy was able to arrest him after chasing about 300 yards into the woods., Speck said.

The handgun was located in the vicinity of the arrest.

Samuel Baker was charged with the following: