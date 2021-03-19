Lexington murder suspect arrested after police chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington murder suspect has been arrested after a police chase from Louisville into Lexington.
23-year-old Caelan Gills is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Ja’Quis Ray in a business parking lot on Woodhill Drive in December.
According to the Lexington Police, Louisville officers tried to pull Gills over on Friday but he lost them until the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase on I-64.
Gills drove to Lexington, pulling into the Wilburn neighborhood, where he got out of the car and ran.
Police said they caught him soon after.