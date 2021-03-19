UPDATE: Missing Laurel County teen found safe

Update March 19, 2021:

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing teenager Autumn Proffitt was found safe on Friday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year old went missing on March 16, 2021, according to deputies.

No other details were released about her safe return.

Original story from March 18, 2021 below:

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a 17-year-old possible runaway.

Autumn Proffitt was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on J. Crews Road about five miles south of London.

K-9 Deputy Jake Miller is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.