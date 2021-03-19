Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/GOV. BESHEAR OFFICE) – On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 731 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and a positivity rate of 3.40%.

“With now more than 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated, our shot of hope has proven to be our shot of certainty for ending this pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “We still need everyone to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

- Advertisement -

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Friday, March 19, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 731

New deaths today: 25

New deaths from audit: 166

Positivity rate: 3.40%

Total deaths: 5,695

Currently hospitalized: 463

Currently in ICU: 101

Currently on ventilator: 60

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Daviess and Hardin. Each county reported at least 23 new cases. Jefferson County reported 135 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website, vaccine.ky.gov, shows Kentuckians which phase they are in specifically. Individuals can sign up for notifications so state officials can communicate with them when doses become available at new and existing sites. Kentucky’s vaccine map lists regional vaccination partners statewide, so individuals can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment. Below the vaccine map, Kentuckians can find additional vaccination sites at Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens stores, as well as independent pharmacies.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), has the same features as the website. Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when doses are available. The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments is offered by public transit agencies across the commonwealth. These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky. Kentuckians can find transportation services near them by heading to kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers, or by calling the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.