Extended P-EBT benefits formally approved, will start arriving soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky has received final federal approval and the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefit has been extended for October 2020-June 2021. This round of benefits will be administered differently than previous rounds, so please read the following information from the state carefully.

The benefits should start arriving by the end of March.

Who is eligible?

For the months of October 2020 through June 2021, to be eligible, students must be enrolled in a public or private Kentucky school using a virtual or hybrid learning model and meet one of the following requirements:

Students who are current SNAP recipients

Students who attend a Community Eligibility Program (CEP) school

Students who receive free or reduced lunch at school

Students attending a Head Start program that is on a virtual or hybrid learning model and that participates in the National School Lunch Program

If you are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits but wish to opt out, please call (855) 306-8959.

How much will the benefit amount be?

For this round, each school district will determine the primary learning style for each month based on the majority of students in the district. School districts may indicate that they are fully remote learning or engaging in a hybrid model with some in-person learning and some remote learning.

For each month that a school district is determined to be fully remote, the P-EBT benefit amount will be $136.40 per student.

For each month that a school district is determined to be on a hybrid model, the benefit amount will be $81.84 per student.

Families that are in a hybrid district but their child’s individual learning model differs from the district’s model can submit a claim for reconsideration to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services by calling (855) 306-8959. You will need to have the student’s full name, date of birth, and State Student ID (SSID) number when you call.

How will benefits be distributed?

Any eligible student who is a current SNAP recipient will have their benefits loaded directly on their SNAP card on the designated P-EBT day each month (see information below).

Any eligible student that is not a current SNAP recipient will receive their benefits on the P-EBT card that was used in the previous round (see image). If you no longer have your P-EBT card or it is damaged, you can request a new card by calling (888) 979-9949 and it will be mailed within two weeks.

If your address has changed and you need a new P-EBT card, you can call (855) 306-8959 to update your address and have a new card mailed to you.

When will I receive my benefits?

Benefits for October 2020 will be issued on SNAP and P-EBT cards by the end of March 2021.

Following the October benefit distribution, benefits for November 2020-February 2021 will be spread out and loaded on SNAP and P-EBT cards each week following.

March-May 2021 benefits will be issued on the 25th of the next month as follows:

March benefits will be issued on April 25th

April benefits will be issued on May 25th

May benefits will be issued on June 25th

Note: P-EBT benefits will be credited to SNAP recipients based on the schedule outlined above and may not be issued on the same day as traditional SNAP benefits.

Your P-EBT benefits will remain active on your card as long as you use some of them at least once every 9 months.