COVID-19 testing site to reopen at BCTC Newtown Campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 testing will resume at Bluegrass Community & Technical College Newtown Campus, 500 Newtown Pike in Lexington on Wednesday, March 24, the city announced on Friday.
“We are thrilled to reopen our BCTC testing location,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Testing is still an important part of fighting COVID-19, and this is an opportunity to support our schools, as they try to safely maintain in-person classes. We’ve started a new testing partnership with Wild Health, which will allow free, drive-up access for anyone who needs to be tested for COVID-19.”
The reopening of this site follows closure of mobile testing sites due to concerns over potential billing problems. Those concerns have been resolved.
Beginning next Wednesday, the site at BCTC will be available without need for an appointment. Testing will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Testing is available to anyone, and the public is encouraged to continue being tested, especially if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or in the event of exposure to someone with the virus.
Wild Health, who will administer testing at the BCTC location, offers similar testing at Kroger Field through a partnership with the Commonwealth of Kentucky. There is no cost to the patient. Health insurance information is not needed. Results are generally available in 24-48 hours.
The availability of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to increase in Lexington. All vaccination locations require pre-registration and an appointment. Vaccinations are open to individuals in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C. The federal government is requiring all states to allow any adult to have access to the vaccine by May 1.
There is no cost to receive a vaccination. United States scientific studies show the vaccine to be safe and effective.
Vaccination registration is currently available, by appointment, through Kentucky Regional Vaccination Center (administered at Kentucky Horse Park), UK HealthCare (administered at Kroger Field), Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (administered at Consolidated Baptist Church), Baptist Health Lexington (administered at Lexington Green), Walgreens (administered at various locations), and Lexington VA Health Care System (administered at Bowling Campus).
For information on more COVID-19 testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.
For information on COVID-19 vaccines go to: lexingtonky.gov/vaccines.