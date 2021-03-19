Clark County man charged with child sexual exploitation

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 44-year-old Kevin J. Wright,, of Clark County, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Wright was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to the Kentucky State Police.
The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Winchester on March 18, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination.
The investigation is ongoing.
Wright is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony.
No bond has been set as of Friday morning, according to Clark County Detention Center records.