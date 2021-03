FLORENCE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Churchill Downs broke ground on the new Turfway Park project Friday morning.

Churchill Downs is investing $145 million in the project, which is expected to be a state-of-the-art venue offering live thoroughbred and historical horse racing.

Churchill says the project will create 400 new full and part time jobs.

The park is expected to open in summer 2022.