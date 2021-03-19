Cancer Society urges governor to veto e-cigarette measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The American Cancer Society is urging Gov. Andy Beshear to veto legislation passed this week that would remove the tax on some e-cigarette materials.

The group says removing the tax will only encourage smoking, especially among teenagers.

- Advertisement -

“ACS CAN is dismayed that the Kentucky legislature this week passed legislation that will remove the 15% wholesale tax on the hardware used in electronic smoking devices when the hardware is sold separately from the e-cigarette liquid. Right now, over 26% of our Kentucky high school students are using e-cigarettes,” said Kristy Young, director of government relations in Kentucky for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

“Eliminating taxes on some e-cigarette products will make them even more appealing to price-sensitive consumers, including youth. All tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, should be taxed at parallel rates to encourage people who use tobacco to quit rather than switching to lower-priced alternatives,” Young continued.

“As we face skyrocketing youth tobacco use, now is not the time to take steps backward. ACS CAN calls on Gov. Beshear to stand up to Big Tobacco and protect Kentuckians’ health by vetoing this legislation. Together we can protect our kids from a lifelong addiction to tobacco products.”