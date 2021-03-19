Bluegrass Care Navigators Receives grant award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/BLUEGRASS CARE NAVIGATORS) – Bluegrass Care Navigators will provide integrative medicine therapies to disabled veterans in Kentucky through a grant of $15,000 dollars from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF).

Using music, art and massage therapies, Bluegrass Care Navigators will help veterans alleviate stress, reduce pain and process emotions.

According to Bluegrass Care Navigators, the organization has plans to participate in a virtual reality program that gives veterans who cannot travel the opportunity to experience honor flights to national military monuments in Washington, DC.

Additionally, Bluegrass Care Navigators will expand partnerships with veterans’ organizations in Kentucky, and develop our clinicians’ expertise in providing compassionate care to our veteran patients.

“Bluegrass Care Navigators serves more than 1,000 veterans each year in hospice and palliative care,” said CEO Liz Fowler. “We are so honored to partner with DVNF through this grant to provide therapies focused on disabled veterans in Kentucky.”

Joseph VanFonda (USMC) SgtMaj. Ret., CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation said, “We are very proud to support Bluegrass Care Navigators as they continue to make a positive impact in Veteran’s lives with integrated medicine therapies. We would like to congratulate and thank them for their commitment and continued service and program assistance for the men and women who served in the defense of our country”

Disabled veterans cared for by Bluegrass Care Navigators will be offered integrative medicine therapies through their care team.

Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

