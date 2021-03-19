ACT emergency testing window added this spring

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – To ensure students have an opportunity to take the state administration of the ACT this spring and to offer as much flexibility as possible due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) says it has partnered with ACT to provide an additional standard time test date and corresponding accommodations window for the state-funded ACT exam during the Spring 2021 administration cycle.
School and district staff may choose to use the additional date as another chance for their students to take a state administered ACT exam. There is no requirement that the additional emergency date must be used.
- Advertisement -
The additional State Spring 2021 ACT Emergency Testing Window 2 includes:
Standard (Paper): May 5 (Wednesday)
Accommodations (Paper): May 5-7, and 10-11
The May date is paper only.
The ordering window for the May testing date is April 20-22. The testing materials will arrive the week of April 26.
After testing has concluded, the materials pickup date is scheduled for standard: May 6 (school).
The accommodations materials are scheduled to be picked up on May 12 (school).
All answer documents must be received by May 12 for Standard Time Testing and May 18 for Accommodations.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.