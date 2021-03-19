36 graduate, hit the streets; Georgetown, Somerset officers honored

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – On March 18, the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training graduated 36 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state from the basic training academy.

“Congratulations to these 36 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We wish you a safe and fulfilling career of service to the Commonwealth.”

The graduates of Class 514 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“Completion of the Basic Training Academy is just the beginning of a career of learning,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “DOCJT will be here throughout your career to support you and continue to offer you the knowledge and skills that will help you thrive in your communities.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Class 514 graduates and their agencies are:

Houston S. Babbs

Georgetown Police Department

(Academic Achievement Award)

Alicia N. Barnes

Frankfort Police Department

Jaritt L. Beasley

Hopkinsville Police Department

(Coordinator’s Award)

Dylan A. Bobo

Murray Police Department

Westley J. Brumley

Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Whitney C. Buerger

Alexandria Police Department

Jackson V. Calder

Somerset Police Department

Trenton Clark

Somerset Police Department

Stephen T. Cundiff

Somerset Police Department

Jarrod R. Duncan

Harrodsburg Police Department

James A. Elliott

Covington Police Department

(Firearms Proficiency Award)

Trenton C. Goshorn

Covington Police Department

Chandler B. Gover

Somerset Police Department

Daniel M. Griggs

Murray Police Department

Noor Jabbari

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Cody D. Jones

Berea Police Department

Johnathan B. Kinder

Middlesboro Police Department

Joshua T. Knott

Covington Police Department

Kevin Masoumi

Berea Police Department

Sara A. McLaughlin

Cincinnati/N. Kentucky Airport Police Department

Debra Necessary

Somerset Police Department

Patrick D. Nevitt

Georgetown Police Department

Alex A. Olvera-Vancini

Covington Police Department

Kyle M. Perkins

Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office

(Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)

Jordan L. Saltsman

Western Kentucky University Police Department

Josh L. Sims

Somerset Police Department

(Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness)

Carl Smith

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Jared B. Smith

Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Kendric T. Smith

Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Christian M. Soister

Flemingsburg Police Department

Zachary J. Tyler

Murray Police Department

Donald L. VanValkenburg

Fulton Police Department

Brent M. Vose

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Zachary R. White

Murray Police Department

Javier E. Wilson

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Ross Woodward

Covington Police Department