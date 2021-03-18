YMCA to host job fair for open summer positions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/YMCA) – Teens and young adults interested in working at the Y this summer as camp counselors or lifeguards are encouraged to attend a Summer Job Fair at the YMCA’s program site at the University of Kentucky.

The job fair will be Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1530 Nicholasville Road in Lexington, KY 40507.

Summer camp counselors must be at least 18-years-old, and preferably have experience working with groups of children. Counselors must be able to lead groups of campers with enthusiasm, patience and respect.

Camp working hours vary in eight hour shifts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday through Friday at various sites across Lexington and Frankfort.

Most activities occur outdoors.Anna Sommer, an early education major at the University of Kentucky, began working for the Y in 2019 and will be returning again this summer as a YMCA camp counselor. “It’s my responsibility and goal that every kid that leaves my care at the end of the day has had an amazing day and wants to come back tomorrow. I get to make a positive influence in their life and every kid has made a lasting impression on my heart. It’s a job that just makes your heart feel happy and has been great experience for my future career,” said Sommer.

The Y is also currently hiring lifeguards. Hours vary in four hour shifts during operating hours, with flexibility seven days a week. Applicants for lifeguard positions must be at least 16-years-old and have current and valid Lifeguard Certification, First Aid, and CPR for the Professional Rescuer training.

An additional benefit is a free all-access YMCA of Central Kentucky membership for employees.

Apply early online at ymcacky.org/careers to save time, or at the job fair where we’ll be doing face-to-face interviews and answering questions about open positions. Mask or face covering must be worn and CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

For questions about employment, please email Director of Human Resources Aimee Bartels at abartels@ymcacky.org.